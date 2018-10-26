Famous faces take over SA this Halloween weekend

SAN ANTONIO - There's a busy weekend ahead for San Antonio, as several big events are scheduled throughout the city during the Halloween weekend.

Here's a list of events taking place Friday through Sunday.

Alamo City Comic Con: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jeff Goldblum and Rick Moranis are just some of more than a dozen celebrities at this year's Alamo City Comic Con. This event will be from Friday through Sunday at the Alamodome. Tickets are still available.

One Funny Mother: This comedy show features Dena Blizzard. There are shows scheduled on Friday and Saturday at the Tobin Center. Tickets are still available.

Bug Light Haunted River: On Friday, this event takes place at the Arneson River Theater and Shops at Rivercenter. There will be two separate events, one for families and the other for adults. It is free to attend both and it all starts at 6 p.m.

Billy Currington: The country singer will be at Floore's Country Store in Helotes on Friday night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Gary Clark Jr.: The Grammy award-winning singer and guitarist from Austin has two shows in San Antonio this weekend at the Aztec Theatre. Only a few tickets remain left for both shows on Friday and Sunday.

San Antonio Chimuelos vs. San Jose Barracudas: In the spirit of Dia de los Muertos, the Rampage have turned into the Chimuelos for one game. This game is Friday night at the AT&T Center. Tickets are still available.

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration: This two-day annual event takes place at La Villita. There will be live music, food, processionals and live altars. This is Saturday and Sunday and is free to attend.

Mala Luna Festival: Cardi B, 2 Chainz and dozen other musicians will take part in this year's music festival at Nelson Wolff Stadium. This will be both Saturday and Sunday, and tickets are still available.

Dachtoberfest: Dachshund races will take place at Retama Park on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Admission is $3. There is still time to register your dog.

The 7th Annual Mariachi Corazon de San Antonio Festival: High school mariachi groups will compete on Saturday at this event at Main Plaza. It starts at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Spurs vs. Lakers: Lebron James returns to the AT&T Center, but this time as a Laker. The Spurs beat the Lakers in a thrilling overtime game earlier this week. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m.

3rd Annual Boo Bash: This event for the entire family takes place at the Shops at Old Town Helotes. All the fun starts at 3:30 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating, a costume contest and live music.

Kiddie Parks Spook-Tacular: The kiddos will love this event at the Kiddie Park on Saturday. The park opens at 10 a.m. and trick-or-treating fun starts at 4 p.m. There will also be a costume contest.

Bootanica at the Botanical Gardens: There will be hands-on activities, costume parade and plant sale. All the fun for the entire family is on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. This event is included with general admission.



