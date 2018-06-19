Father, son law enforcement officers recreate Father's Day photo 20 years later

AUBURN, Wash. - A father and son, who both work in law enforcement in Auburn, Washington, have recreated a Father's Day photo from 20 years ago.

The side-by-side photos were posted on the Auburn Police Department's Facebook page.

The first photo was taken in 1998. It shows a young boy sitting on his father's lap. His father is dressed in his uniform and they're sitting in his patrol car.

The image includes a note from the boy's Father's Day card that year that reads "When I get bigger I'm going to be my dad's partner and catch bad guys and burglars."

He was true to his word. The 2018 photo shows the father and son, both in uniform doing their best to recreate the original picture.

"At 6’7”, it was a hard squeeze to fit Officer Gould’s son in his patrol vehicle on Father’s day this year, but they did it!" the post reads.

Officer Gould works for the Auburn Police Department while his son is a sheriff's deputy in the same county.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.