2018 Oyster Bake Fiesta poster unveiled

SAN ANTONIO - The public got its first look at this year’s Fiesta Oyster Bake poster.

The poster was designed by a local artist, and the event’s chairman said it really captures the heart and spirit of Oyster Bake.

There’s also a new VIP experience at Oyster Bake this year.

All of the proceeds from the event go back to St. Mary’s University to help fund scholarships and alumni programs.

Oyster Bake kicks off the first weekend of Fiesta on April 20 and 21.

