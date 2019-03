2019 Fiesta events on KSAT 12 and KSAT.com

SAN ANTONIO - The events listed below can be viewed on KSAT 12 and on KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 18 - 7 PM: Fiesta Fiesta

Monday, April 22 - 7 PM: Texas Cavaliers River Parade

Monday, April 22 - 9 PM: Fiesta After Party @ SA Live

Thursday, April 25 - 7 PM: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (Livestream on KSAT.com)

Friday, April 26 - 10:00 AM: Battle of Flowers Parade

Friday, April 26 - 1:00 PM: Battle of Flowers Fiesta Special @ SA Live

Saturday, April 27 - 3 PM: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (KSAT12)

Saturday, April 27 - 7:00 PM: Flambeau Fiesta Special @ SA Live

Saturday, April 27 - 8:00 PM: Flambeau Night Parade

