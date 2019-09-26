2019 Fiesta Flambeau Parade wins best in the world in budget category

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is the best parade in the world, according to International Festivals & Events Associations.

Watch the 2019 Fiesta Flambeau Parade

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Associations Inc. recently took home the gold medal in the category of best parade with a budget under $250,000.

The theme of the 2019 parade was "Reflections of Music Past."

The parade organizers also won the silver medal in the category of best commemorative poster.

