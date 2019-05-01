2019 Fiesta medal weigh-in to take place Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - There's just one thing left to do before Fiesta 2019 officially closes: determine the ultimate Fiesta medal collector!

On Wednesday, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, along with Monarch Trophy Studio, will name the top Fiesta medal fans and see who collected the most medals this year.

The weigh-in event will take place at Monarch Trophy Studio on Highway 281 from 11 a.m. until 4:55 p.m.

A press release said the event is come and go and winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. First place will be awarded 250 medals (a $600 value) for the year 2020. Second place will receive 100 medals (a $300 value) and third place will receive a Fiesta store gift basket.

The press release said there will also be door prizes every 30 minutes along with food and beverages. Read below for criteria and eligibility.

Criteria and Eligibility

Fiesta San Antonio Commission and Monarch Trophy Studio employees, volunteers and their immediate family members and household are ineligible.

To enter, complete entry form on site May 1.

Medals must be unattached, no duplicates, and marked with 2019.

Must be age 18 or older to enter.

