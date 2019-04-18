All area law enforcement agencies team up to combat DWI during Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta 2019 officially kicks off Thursday, and with all the opportunities for fun and parties, it's also important to remember to be safe, especially if you plan on driving.

Several local law enforcement agencies are teaming up in an effort to keep drunken drivers off the road.

All law enforcement agencies in Bexar County, the city of San Antonio and the Texas Department of Public Safety showed up for a formal roll call Wednesday at Alamo Stadium.

They want to send a message that everyone needs to have a plan to get home safely.

The agencies said they will be out in full force during Fiesta to make sure everyone is following the law.

