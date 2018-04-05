'Coco' inspired Fiesta medal to be offered at NW Side event

SAN ANTONIO - A limited number "Coco" inspired Fiesta medals will be offered at a Northwest Side event coming up this weekend.

According to the Fiesta Medal Maniacs Facebook page, the medal was originally designed for and with the help of Thiago, a Fiesta medal fanatic after his favorite movie.

The medal shows Thiago with face paint and in a jacket similar to the one Miguel, the main character in the film also wears. The medal has written, "Un Poco Loco for Fiesta".

The Facebook post said less than 100 were made and even less will be sold.

The Disney/Pixar movie won two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song and was honored with Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes.

"Coco" is a about a young boy, Miguel, who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician despite his family's generations-old ban on music. Miguel, desperate to prove his talent, finds himself in the colorful Land of the Dead and meets a trickster named Héctor. The pair then embark on an journey to find the real story behind Miguel's family history.

“The BIG One” medal event is being held Saturday, April 7 from noon to 5 p.m. at The Well, which is located in the 5500 block of UTSA Boulevard.

