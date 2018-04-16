Countdown to Fiesta weather forecast

SAN ANTONIO - It's almost Fiesta time!

Here's an early look at how the weather is shaping up for the first two days of Fiesta:

Thursday and Friday:

Cloudy skies

Light showers possible; 20 percent chance of rain

Warm, with highs around 80 degrees

Saturday:

Strong system may trigger showers, storms

Some storms may be strong to severe

Timing, strength of system may change

