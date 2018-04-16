Fiesta

Countdown to Fiesta weather forecast

Thursday, Friday look good, Saturday iffy

By Justin Horne - Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - It's almost Fiesta time!  

Here's an early look at how the weather is shaping up for the first two days of Fiesta:

Thursday and Friday:

  • Cloudy skies
  • Light showers possible; 20 percent chance of rain 
  • Warm, with highs around 80 degrees

Saturday:

  • Strong system may trigger showers, storms
  • Some storms may be strong to severe
  • Timing, strength of system may change

