Countdown to Fiesta weather forecast

SAN ANTONIO - It's almost Fiesta time!
Here's an early look at how the weather is shaping up for the first two days of Fiesta:
More Headlines
Thursday and Friday:
- Cloudy skies
- Light showers possible; 20 percent chance of rain
- Warm, with highs around 80 degrees
Saturday:
- Strong system may trigger showers, storms
- Some storms may be strong to severe
- Timing, strength of system may change
Watch KSAT on air and online, including the KSAT Weather app, for the latest forecast.
Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android
-------------------------------------------------------
Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:
- Click HERE for KSAT's interactive radar
- Click HERE for more from KSAT's Weather team, Your Weather Authority
Continued Weather Coverage
Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.
- Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips
Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.