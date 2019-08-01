Do you want to be the next Miss Fiesta San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO - You could be the next Miss Fiesta San Antonio 2020!

Applications for the royal title are now being accepted by the Fiesta San Antonio Commission.

The commission is looking for a community-minded young woman to serve as an ambassador to raise awareness of Fiesta San Antonio, Fiesta San Antonio Foundation and community service endeavors, according to a news release.

The Miss Fiesta San Antonio program started 70 years ago as a beauty and talent pageant and has evolved today into a philanthropic-based internship.

Miss Fiesta San Antonio 2019, Victoria Gonzalez, has helped provide personal care and hygiene items to children in need as part of her service project.

The deadline for submissions is noon on Aug. 30.

A panel of judges will consider each individual application and selected candidates will be required to attend an in-person panel on Sept. 6.

You can read more details on the application process and requirements here.

