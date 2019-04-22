Festive music, floats to fill downtown for tonight's Texas Cavaliers River Parade

SAN ANTONIO - One of Fiesta's most beloved traditions will take place Monday night along the River Walk.

The 2019 Texas Cavaliers River Parade draws thousands of people to the banks of the San Antonio River every year.

Every float in the parade features bright flowers and vibrant colors that bring the river to life.

The tradition started in 1941 following a restoration of the San Antonio river bend and some inspiration from "floating gardens" that a few Texas Cavaliers spotted during a trip to Mexico City.

Nearly eight decades later, the River Parade draws huge crowds to downtown and raises funds for local children's charities.

KSAT Weather Authority meteorologist Justin Horne says the weather should be mostly cloudy, humid and breezy for tonight's event.

Rodeo legend Leon Coffee is the grand marshal of this year's event.

You can see this year's Texas Cavaliers River Parade live on KSAT-12 beginning at 7 p.m.

We will also stream it online on KSAT.com. The SA Live After Party will take place at 9 p.m.

Due to KSAT's coverage of the parade, ABC programming will be pre-empted.

"American Idol" will air on Tuesday (April 23) at 1:40 a.m. "The Fix" will air Sunday (April 28) at 2 a.m.

Join us for the River Parade and Viva Fiesta!

River Parade Map April 2019 by RJ Marquez on Scribd

