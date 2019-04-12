Fiesta event for April 12: UTSA embraces culture, tradition at Fiesta UTSA

SAN ANTONIO - Viva Fiesta! Are you ready for Fiesta?

The UTSA Main Campus will transform into a vibrant array of food, flowers and fun today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Sombrilla Plaza on the Main Campus for Fiesta.

You are invited to join in the free festivities and enjoy food, drink, music and yes, there are plenty of cascarones!

“This is going to be our largest event to date, with over a hundred booths,” said Analicia Gonzales, associate director of UTSA student activities. “There will be a great variety of food and beverages for people to partake in.”

One of the booths will be selling Fiesta UTSA medals and t-shirts, both of which feature Rowdy the Roadrunner with a birthday cake.

Fiesta royalty will stop by to join in the fun at 1:05 p.m.

Fiesta UTSA

Fiesta UTSA helps support the students of UTSA and mission of the university.

Students from numerous student groups will be selling food and drinks to raise money for their organizations.

Some of the booths will be accepting credit cards, while others will be cash-only.

