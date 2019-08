SAN ANTONIO - Way to go, San Antonio! The Texas Festival and Events Association has named volunteers of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade as Volunteers of the Year.

The parade is the longest-running celebration in the state that consists of an all-volunteer board of directors.

I think we can all agree these folks deserve a round of applause. πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ‘πŸ»

