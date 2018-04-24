Fiesta makeup big hit this year

SAN ANTONIO - So many different outfits, hats and medals can be seen at Fiesta every years, and now ladies can have Fiesta makeup to go with their outfit.

Makeup artist Belinda Salazar took photos of herself last week, and they have quickly become popular.

"This is how I represent Fiesta," Salazar said.

The 26-year-old said the look took her about an hour and a half to complete because of all the detail.

She has been getting rave reviews for her make-up and she said her passion for makeup allows her to be an artist and help other women with their confidence.

"I help women step out of their comfort zone to try new things, and that's really what matters to me," Salazar said.

To see more of Salazar's looks and to get makeup tips, you can follow her YouTube page.

