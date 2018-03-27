Fiesta medal fans trying to find creator of George Strait Loteria medal

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta medal lovers are trying to find the person behind a Loteria-themed medal of George Strait.

A photo of the medal, which features a cartoon image of the King of Country, was posted to the Fiesta Medal Maniacs page on Monday. Many said they were interested in finding out how they can get their hands on a medal.

"Ok Maniacs this is probably gonna break the 'medal internet,' but I have NO info on this medal," the post read. "If u have one I will take it!"

The medal drew reactions from hundreds of people. One person joked that the creator of the medal should have ordered at least 1,000 because of its popularity.

