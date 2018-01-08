Fiesta Medal Maniacs kicking off fiesta medal season with massive unveiling

SAN ANTONIO - While Fiesta is months away, Fiesta Medal Maniacs of San Antonio is already gearing up for medal season with a massive unveiling.

The group, run by three women with a passion for San Antonio and charity, is hosting the first medal unveiling of the year on Jan. 16 at Brick at Blue Star Art Complex.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with more than a dozen vendors showcasing their medals.

Maggie Ibarra-Jimenez, spokesperson for Fiesta Medal Maniacs, said they have been planning the unveiling since Fiesta ended last year.

The group promotes and showcases Fiesta medals from various businesses and groups in San Antonio, most linked to a charitable cause.

Fiesta Medal Maniacs is selling a bundle of four medals at a discounted price.

A portion of proceeds from the medals sold will go to the Little Black Dress Society, which assists victims of domestic violence "transition into healthier and stronger lives."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.