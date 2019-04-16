GMSA @ 9 Medal for a Cause: Any Baby Can

SAN ANTONIO - In the week leading up to Fiesta, and the days during, GMSA @ 9 will feature a Fiesta medal that is giving back to the San Antonio community.

While there are surely a slew of medals with proceeds going entirely back to good causes, we are highlighting at least 12 causes you can support with your purchase of a medal.

Tuesday April 16: Any Baby Can

Any Baby Can serves children and youth from birth to age 21 diagnosed with all medical conditions and developmental delays, both diagnosed and undiagnosed. The organization serves Bexar County and the 18 surrounding counties at no cost to families, regardless of income.

ABC opens an average of 125 cases per month for children with disabilities and offers help for siblings of those with disabilities.

In 2018, the organization helped 105 families in burying their child and spent roughly $120,000 helping stabilize families by offering tangible assistance.

This weekend, ABC will host the 15th Annual Walk for Autism. For a fifth year, it is an Official Fiesta Event. You can find more information on the walk here.

The ABC Fiesta Medal is available at their offices or at the Fiesta Store.

