GMSA @ 9 Medals for a Cause: SA Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO - In the week leading up to Fiesta, and the days during, GMSA @ 9 will feature a Fiesta medal that is giving back to the San Antonio community.

While there are surely a slew of medals with proceeds going entirely back to good causes, we are highlighting at least 12 causes you can support with your purchase of a medal.

April 11: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, benefiting the Rodeo Scholarship Fund

By the numbers:

In 2018, the rodeo committed $12 million to the youth of Texas and their educational and agricultural goals.

More than 9,800 Texas college students have benefited from a Rodeo scholarship.

Roughly 1.9 million people entered the Rodeo grounds in 2019.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo was voted the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association large Indoor Rodeo of the Year for the 13th year in a row.

The 71st annual SA Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 6-23, 2020.

Where to purchase: Rodeo Offices, 723 AT&T Center Parkway

Cost: $10

*Supplies are limited

