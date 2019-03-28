Check out the 2019 Viva Fiesta Toyota Tacoma at Fiesta Fiesta, Oyster Bake

SAN ANTONIO - Be sure to check out the 2019 Viva Fiesta Toyota Tacoma at Fiesta events this year!

With the Tacoma being built here in San Antonio, Toyota wants the people of San Antonio to have a chance to sign the Tacoma before it pulls the Toyota float through the Flambeau Parade.

Fun fact: The Flambeau Parade was recently awarded the best parade in its category by International Festivals and Events Association.

Toyota encourages everyone to stop by and see the Tacoma at events throughout Fiesta -- you can sign your name and favorite band and/or song in neon markers to align with this year's Flambeau Parade theme, “Reflections of Music Past."

Locations to check out the Viva Fiesta Tacoma:

Event: Oyster Bake

Date: Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13

Location: 1 Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio, TX 78228



Date: Thursday, April 11

Location: 434 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

