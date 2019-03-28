Fiesta Zone

Check out the 2019 Viva Fiesta Toyota Tacoma at Fiesta Fiesta, Oyster Bake

Fiesta kicks off April 18-28

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Be sure to check out the 2019 Viva Fiesta Toyota Tacoma at Fiesta events this year!

With the Tacoma being built here in San Antonio, Toyota wants the people of San Antonio to have a chance to sign the Tacoma before it pulls the Toyota float through the Flambeau Parade.

More Headlines

Fun fact: The Flambeau Parade was recently awarded the best parade in its category by International Festivals and Events Association.

Toyota encourages everyone to stop by and see the Tacoma at events throughout Fiesta -- you can sign your name and favorite band and/or song in neon markers to align with this year's Flambeau Parade theme, “Reflections of Music Past."

Locations to check out the Viva Fiesta Tacoma:

  • Event: Oyster Bake
    Date: Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13
    Location: 1 Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio, TX 78228
     
  • Event: Fiesta Fiesta
    Date: Thursday, April 11
    Location: 434 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
For more information about Toyota, visit buyatoyota.com
 
Click here to see more Fiesta Toyota Zone content. 
 

Information courtesy of Gulf States Toyota. This is a sponsored article. 

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.