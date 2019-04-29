Toyota Texas offers high school programs, 2-year college programs

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have kids who are interested in an education in science, technology, engineering or mathematics?

Toyota Texas offers high school students an eight-week program where students can do a rotation once a week and get hands-on experience in the Toyota Manufacturing Plant in San Antonio.

"It's very important that we introduce students and young people to STEM careers at a very early age," said Luisa Casso, manager at Toyota Motor Manufacturing.

The Toyota Texas community engagement includes a paid high school internship program and a two-year college program.

Visit Toyota Texas

You can ride through the plant on a free, tram-driven tour to see how people and machines are working together each day to build trucks.

Tours are available daily from Monday through Friday at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit tourtoyota.com/texas or call 210-263-4002.

Sponsored article by Toyota Texas.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.