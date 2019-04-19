Fiesta Fiesta 2019 Kickoff Party

SAN ANTONIO - Flower crowns, cascarones, medal sashes, chicken-on-a-stick. That could only mean one thing -- Fiesta!

Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair officially kicked off 11 days of food, fashion, music, entertainment and family-friendly fun -- all benefiting great nonprofit causes.

There is something for everyone, and Fiesta Fiesta was a must-do for seasoned and novice Fiestagoers alike.

It was a place where people experienced live music, bartered for Fiesta medals from their favorite events, lounged with their families in a kid-friendly atmosphere, shopped locally made arts and crafts, and tasted creations from San Antonio's culinary talents, all under the San Antonio skyline.

Cascarones were broken and crowds proclaimed, "Viva Fiesta!" to kick off the Alamo City's biggest and best festival.

