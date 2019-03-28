Fiesta Zone

Win a ride on the Toyota float in Fiesta Flambeau®, plus four VIP tickets for friends and family

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Viva Fiesta San Antonio!

 

This year you can win a prize worth throwing a parade over!

 

You can enter the Toyota Fiesta sweepstakes for your chance to ride with a friend on the Toyota float in Fiesta Flambeau®, plus you can win four VIP tickets for friends and family.

 

Toyota is proud to be the official vehicle of Fiesta. 

 

Click here for your chance to win a ride on the Toyota float for Fiesta Flambeau®.

 

 

Information courtesy of Gulf States Toyota. 

