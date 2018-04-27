Great weather greets crowd at Battle of Flowers Parade

SAN ANTONIO - You couldn't have asked for better weather Friday for the 2018 Battle of Flowers Parade.

Hundreds of thousands of people enjoyed sunshine and temperatures in the 70s as they lined the streets of downtown San Antonio to watch bands, colorful floats and enjoy Fiesta food.

Mary Rodriguez said her parents would bring her to the parade when she was a little girl, and years later, she's still attending.

"Every year, every year, it's beautiful. We gather with family," she said.

Tiffany Hughes said the parade has become a favorite for her family, too.

"It's about family and having safe fun," she said.

WATCH: 2018 Battle of Flowers Parade

San Antonio's iconic Cortez family of Mi Tierra fame was the grand marshal for the 127th annual parade.

This year's parade theme was "300 Timeless Treasures" to coincide with the city's tricentennial celebration.

For the first time ever, the parade kicked off at 10 a.m. instead of noon.

Teresa Villa, who attended the parade with her children, liked the earlier start.

"I think it's better because it's not gonna be too hot, and it's going to end early," she said. "I think it's better for the kids, so it won't be so hot for them. I think they'll enjoy it more."

But Andrew Campos wasn't so convinced.

"I think it would have been better if it was kind of like, maybe, 10:30-ish, maybe 11," he said.

The parade ended around 12:30 p.m.

