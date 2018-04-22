HealthTexas wins the KSAT Fiesta Medal Contest!

SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to HealthTexas for having their Fiesta Fever Face medal chosen as the best medal in San Antonio this year!

The HealthTexas Fiesta Fever Face was chosen as the coolest medal with 123 votes beating out 223 other medal entries.

HealthTexas received a KSAT, Adam Caskey and an SA Live medal!

Here's how you can get an exclusive HealthTexas Fiesta Fever Face medal

Option #1: Like the HealthTexas Medical Group Facebook page here and post a picture showing your #FiestaFeverFace. P.S. don't forget to tag HealthTexas!

Option #2: Register/message your provider in the HealthTexas Patient Portal at HealthTexas.org.

If you have any more questions about how you can get your Fiesta medal from HealthTexas, visit HealthTexas.org.

