Want to create KSAT12's Fiesta medal in 2020?

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta may be months away, but we are always excited about Fiesta at KSAT12!

We need your help to create our 2020 Fiesta medal.

If you're creative and love KSAT12, this contest is perfect for you.

Just submit a photo of your KSAT12 Fiesta medal design for 2020, and we will be the judge to see if your Fiesta medal design will make the cut.

Requirements for KSAT12's 2020 Fiesta medal design

Includes 2020

Room for KSAT12 logo (we will add this feature)

The person with the best design will receive KSAT12's medal, Adam Caskey's Thermometer Thursday medal, SA Live's medal and the Weather Authority medal in 2020.

*KSAT management reserves the right to approve or modify the final design. This artwork is only for the KSAT Fiesta medal.

Submit your designs here

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.