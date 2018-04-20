Hundreds of students participate in 41st annual Fiesta UTSA

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of University of Texas at San Antonio students took part in the 41st annual Fiesta UTSA event on Friday.

This year’s theme was Las Flores de Tejas. The event gives students a break from the books, while helping them learn about different cultures.

“It’s really cool seeing everyone come together and supporting other organizations. It's really fun,” said Leah Modeste, a UTSA senior.

There were more than 100 booths at this year’s event. All the money raised goes back to student organizations.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.