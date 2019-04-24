Rain or shine, Fiesta events still on, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - Rain or shine, Fiestagoers can still expect to enjoy events despite the showers and storms Wednesday.

Officials with NIOSA and Taste of Northside said its events will go on as scheduled even if Mother Nature decides to dampen the Fiesta fun.

"A Night In Old San Antonio (NIOSA) occurs rain or shine. In the past, NIOSA has never been cancelled -- just delayed a few hours in a few rare cases. However, the safety of our guests and volunteers is the most important thing!" officials said in a press release.

Officials with NIOSA and Taste of Northside said for those who plan to go to its events, to keep an eye out on Facebook for the latest updates.

Click here to visit NIOSA's Facebook page.

Click here to visit Taste of Northside's Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.