San Antonio's famous landmarks on display in Fiesta 2020 poster

SAN ANTONIO - It’s here!

Hundreds of members and guests involved with the commission gathered Wednesday night for the unveiling of the 2020 Fiesta San Antonio poster.

The poster, designed by local artist Caroline Korbell Carrington, was inspired by some of San Antonio’s famous landmarks.

It debuted at the Mays Family Center at the Witte Museum.

“Focusing on what makes San Antonio special, the 2020 Fiesta Poster, titled ‘Rio De La Vida’ or ‘River of Life,’ celebrates the city’s two most famous landmarks – the Alamo and the San Antonio River,” a news release said. “Flowing through a gentle valley of rolling hills and cultivated fields, a bright blue river runs past the Alamo and under a rock bridge while the sun sets behind flaming clouds in a pastoral scene bursting with brilliantly colored butterflies and Mexican folk art flowers in vivid hues of pink, blue, green, yellow and orange.”

Carrington said she was thrilled to be selected as the poster artist.

“I decided to stick with what I know,” she said. “I’m a landscape painter, not a graphic artist. ... I’ve been a local artist for a long time so it’s good to have the recognition. I wanted to show the nature of South Texas as well as the happiness and fun of Fiesta.”

In San Antonio, Carrington is represented by the Hunt Gallery. During Fiesta 2020, three of her paintings are featured in the Briscoe Museum’s “The Night of Artists” exhibit, which will be on view from March 27 to May 4.

The 2020 poster and poster merchandise are available online and at The Fiesta Store beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

