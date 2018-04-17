SAT kicks off Fiesta with first-ever airport parade

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio International Airport kicked off Fiesta with a parade for the first time ever.

The music was pumping, and the paraders were marching across the terminals. Luggage and supply carts could be seen going down the parade route.

For the next two weeks, travelers will get a glimpse of what Fiesta is all about.

Airport spokeswoman Tonya Hope said she wants to showcase the city’s rich culture to travelers.

“We see a lot of travelers come Fiesta time. And a lot of them don't know about the festivities that we have in San Antonio, so this is a small taste of Fiesta,” Hope said.

