Scooters, e-bikes banned from Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades

SAN ANTONIO - Safety precautions are intact this week as Fiesta continues in full swing.

The city regulations include a ban on scooters near the area of two parades.

A city memo sent out Monday said scooters and e-bikes are not allowed at the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau events, including areas within the parade route and street closures.

Street closures for Battle of Flowers start at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 26.

Street closures for Flambeau start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

The city has released a map for scooter users. The purple dots are deployment zones where you can pick scooters up, to use outside of the parade area. The yellow dots are the parking zones where you can drop the scooters off when you're done riding.

San Antonio police at each of the events will be on the lookout for people riding scooters and e-bikes illegally.

They will hand out citations if necessary.

The city also has these messages for riders:

Be extra mindful of pedestrians and vehicles.

Helmets are strongly encouraged.

There is only one rider allowed per scooter or bike.

You have to be 16 or older to ride.

To learn more about the city's general scooter rules, take a look at the Dockless Vehicle Pilot Program by clicking here.

