Taste of New Orleans offers flavorful Fiesta fun

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta is offering guests an opportunity to enjoy some Cajun and Creole cooking at the Taste of New Orleans event this weekend.

The event continues through Sunday, and people can chow down on classic gumbo, corn pudding and Cajun boil, to name a few.

Music and rides will provide entertainment for attendees.

Gates open at noon at the Sunken Garden Theater in Brackenridge Park.

All the proceeds from the event will benefit the community and organizations such as Donate Life Texas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.