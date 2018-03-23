Texas State unveils first-ever Fiesta medal

SAN ANTONIO - Texas State University unveiled its first-ever San Antonio Fiesta medal, which celebrates the campus and its surroundings.

The limited-edition medal features iconic images of Texas State, the Old Main educational building, the San Marcos River and the school flower -- the Texas wildflower Gaillardia, which is sometimes referred to as an "Indian blanket" or "Mexican blanket."

The medal features the university colors of maroon and old gold. It is the first Fiesta medal ever produced by the Texas State Alumni Association. An estimated 32,000 living alumni reside in the San Antonio area.

The alumni association is holding a series of events to celebrate the medal, including an event on April 3 at the Pearl Studio and at the Alumni Golf Tournament at the Club at Sonterra on April 16.

The medal will be available at both events. Visit alumni.txstate.edu for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.