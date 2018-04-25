Want to host a Fiesta event? Here's how to make it happen

SAN ANTONIO - There's a process involved if you're interested in hosting a Fiesta event.

Amy Shaw, executive director of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, said the group hosting the event must be a nonprofit organization that has held an event for the past two consecutive years at the same location.



"We have an accreditation committee that goes out and views the event on the third year that the event is held, and then they make a decision in May or June as to whether or not they will be an official event for the next year," she said.

All things Fiesta:



Shaw said the committee looks for safety, food handling and other requirements. And there's plenty of paperwork the interested organization must fill out.



"We would love to have more events that bring something different; serve a different audience and a different geographic area, and we are starting to get more of that," Shaw said.



Participation member organization dues are about $300, and the deadline to sign up is Sept. 1.

While some events promote the arts, heritage, culture and spirit of San Antonio, others, like Tech Trek, which is hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, promote technology and tech companies.

People can walk along Houston Street and visit some of the Tech District's new companies and work spaces. Last year, the chamber launched the inaugural Tech Trek during Fiesta, but it still had to go through a process to host this year's event.

"We are listed as an affiliated event last year as well as this year. There is still a multiyear process to make sure the event meets the standards of Fiesta, but they work closely with us from day one, which is a little unique to other events," said Will Garrett, San Antonio Chamber Of Commerce vice president of cybersecurity.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.