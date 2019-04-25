Watch Battle of Flowers Association Band Festival Thursday night

SAN ANTONIO - The 81st annual Battle of Flowers Band Festival will feature 5,000 area high school band students from 34 area high schools.

The Band Festival was made an official part of Fiesta in 1935.

This year's featured bands are Alamo Heights High School, Luthur Burbank High School and Earl Warren High School.

Additional participating high schools:

Alamo Heights, Antonian, Brackenridge, Central Catholic, Johnson, MacArthur, Warren, East Central, Edison, Fox Tech, Harlandale, Highlands, Kennedy, Stevens, Kenedy, Lanier, Bradeis, Burbank, Madison, Marion, McCollum, Memorial, Navarro, Nixon-Smiley, Holmes, Poteet, Poth, Reagan, Sam Houston, Somerset, South San, Southside, Southwest and SW Legacy

Concluding the evening is an amazing sight -- more than 5,000 students will take to the field and join together in a massed band presentation performing a medley of songs, showcasing their music and color guards, in tandem with a fantastic fireworks finale.

The purpose of the Band Festival is to encourage interest in the study of music by highlighting local high school bands in a unique venue of cooperation.

The Band Festival is a joint venture between the Battle of Flowers Association and a committee of local band directors and music educators, who together create the annual music festival.

The Battle of Flowers Band Festival is known nationwide as one of the oldest and largest events of its kind dedicated to promoting and supporting the performing and visual arts among high school students.

Watch the Battle of Flowers Band Festival Thursday night at 7 p.m. on KSAT.com or on the KSAT app.

