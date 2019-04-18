WATCH LIVE: Fiesta Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO - Flower crowns, cascarones, medal sashes, chicken-on-a-stick. That could only mean one thing -- Fiesta!

Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair officially kicks off 11 days of food, fashion, music, entertainment and family-friendly fun -- all benefiting great nonprofit causes.

There is something for everyone, and Fiesta Fiesta is a must-do for seasoned and novice Fiestagoers alike.

Imagine a place where you can experience live music, barter for Fiesta medals from your favorite events, lounge with your family in a kid-friendly atmosphere, shop locally made arts and crafts, and taste creations from San Antonio's culinary talents all under the San Antonio skyline.

Fiesta Fiesta is a free event and a great way to kick off your Fiesta experience.

Cascarones will be broken and the crowds will proclaim, "Viva Fiesta!" to kick off the Alamo City's biggest and best festival.

Click here for a complete listing of 2019 Fiesta schedule of events.

Click here to visit our Fiesta page to view KSAT 12 News coverage of the big party.

Click here for more information on how to watch the pre-empted ABC programming.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.