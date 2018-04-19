WATCH LIVE: Fiesta Fiesta set-up at Hemisfair Park

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta Fiesta kicks off the start to San Antonio's biggest celebration: Fiesta, the party with a purpose!

Watch LIVE as preparations get underway for Thursday night's FREE event at Hemisfair Park!

Fiesta Fiesta is the opening ceremony for Fiesta 2018!

Enjoy live entertainment and meet and greet Fiesta Royalty, including El Rey Feo.

Buy, sell or trade Fiesta pins and medals at Pin Pandemonium, which kicks off the festivities at 5 p.m.

Join the fun as cascarónes are broken and the crowd proclaims "Viva Fiesta!" to kick off the Alamo City's biggest event.

