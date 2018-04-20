WATCH LIVE: Fiesta livestream events sponsored by Dos XX

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta is officially here in San Antonio!

You can now watch Fiesta events right on San Antonio TV, the KSAT Newsreader App and on KSAT.com.

List of Fiesta events live streaming sponsored by DOS XX

Thursday, April 19

Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair



Friday, April 20



JBSA-Lackland Fiesta Military Parade

Senior Fiesta

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square

Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum

Fiesta UTSA

Fiesta Flower Show

Fiesta Oyster Bake

Taste of New Orleans

Alamo Heights Night

Crown the King! Public Crowning of Rey Feo

Ray Feo Crown Celebration

WEBB Party

Fiesta Masquerade Party

Fiesta POPS

Saturday, April 21

Fiesta Especial Royalty Run 5k & Parade

Walk for Autism

Fiesta Women's & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament

Texas Corvette Association Car Show

El Rey Fido Coronation

Southwest Olympic Fiesta

Earth Day- Presented by City of San Antonio

Fiesta Lacrosse Invitational

Zeta Fiesta Track Meet

Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow

Fiesta Arts Fair

Fiesta de los Ninos

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square

Fiesta's Feathered Friends

Fiesta Festival

Pop UP! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum

San Jacinto Victory Celebration

Viva Botanica

Fiesta Oyster Bake

Piñatas in the Barrio

Taste of New Orleans

This Hallowed Ground

Miss Margaret's Victorian House Tour

Chaparral Music Festival

Fiesta's Masquerade Dance Dance Dance Party

Investiture of King Antonio

All-American Canteen

Chips N' Salsa

Patriotic and Historical Ball

Fiesta POPS

Mission Reach Flotilla Festival

Valero Texas Open's 19th Hole Fiesta presented by Kickstart Mountain Dew

Sunday, April 22

Fiesta Wildflower Ride

Fiesta Women's & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament

Fiesta Flower Show

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square

Fiesta Ole

Champagne and Diamonds Brunch

Fiesta Arts Fair

Fiesta de la Familia

Fiesta Kings Cup

Deco District Arts and Music Festival

Fredstock Music Fest

Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum

Taste of New Orleans

Miss Margaret's Victorian House Tour

Fiesta POPS

A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada

Chili Queens Chili Cook-off

The Race to Remember

Monday, April 23

SAC Multicultural Conference

Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square

Air Force at the Alamo

Miss Margaret's Victorian House Tour

Pilgrimage to the Alamo

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade

Tuesday, April 24

SAC Multicultural Conference

Children's Texas History Forum

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square

Fiesta Especial Celebration Day

Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum

Army Day at the Alamo

Miss Margaret's Victorian House Tour

NIOSA (A Night in Old San Antonio)

Fiesta Cornyation

Fiesta in Blue

Ford Mariachi Festival

Fiesta Tech Trek

Wednesday, April 25

SAC Multicultural Conference

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square

Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum

Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon

Fiesta San Fernando

Marines at the Alamo

Miss Margaret's Victorian House Tour

Fiesta Gartenfest

NIOSA (A Night in Old San Antonio)

TASTE of the Northside

Fiesta Cornyation

Ford Mariachi Festival

Coronation of the Queen of The Order of the Alamo

Thursday, April 26

SAC Multicultural Conference

San Antonio Cactus & Zerophyte Society Show & Sale

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square

Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum

St. Phillip's CultureFest

Fiesta San Fernando

Navy Day at the Alamo

PACfest

Fiesta World Class Jazz Concert

Miss Margaret's Victorian House Tour

Family Fiesta

Fiesta Gartenfest

NIOSA (A Night in Old San Antonio)

Battle of Flowers Association Band Festival

Fiesta Cornyation

Ford Mariachi Festival

Comedy Explosion

Friday, April 27

Fiesta Jazz Band Festival

San Antonio Cactus & Xerophyte Society Show & Sale

Battle of Flowers Parade

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square

Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum

Fiesta San Fernando

10th Street River Festival

Fiesta Gartenfest

NIOSA (A Night in Old San Antonio)

Dance with The King Fiesta Square Dance

Fiesta Jazz Band Festival

Battle of Flowers Parade

Saturday, April 28

Fiesta Pooch Parade

King William Fair

San Antonio Cactus & Xerophyte Society Show & Sale

Starfish Dash Run/Walk

The Circle for Life Motor Rally

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square

Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum

Fiesta San Fernando

United Way Kids Festival

10th Street River Festival

Fiesta Flambeau Parade

Fiesta de Animales

Sunday, April 29

Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square

Fiesta Nueva

San Jose MissionFest

Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum

All Veterans Memorial Service

Festival De Cascarones

A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada

10th Annual Fiesta Concert

La Reina de la Feria de las Flores Reception

Praise Dance Celebration

Fiesta de Animales

