WATCH LIVE: Fiesta livestream events sponsored by Dos XX

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta is officially here in San Antonio!
You can now watch Fiesta events right on San Antonio TV, the KSAT Newsreader App and on KSAT.com.
List of Fiesta events live streaming sponsored by DOS XX
Thursday, April 19
Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair
Friday, April 20
JBSA-Lackland Fiesta Military Parade
Senior Fiesta
Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square
Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum
Fiesta UTSA
Fiesta Flower Show
Fiesta Oyster Bake
Taste of New Orleans
Alamo Heights Night
Crown the King! Public Crowning of Rey Feo
Ray Feo Crown Celebration
WEBB Party
Fiesta Masquerade Party
Fiesta POPS
Saturday, April 21
Fiesta Especial Royalty Run 5k & Parade
Walk for Autism
Fiesta Women's & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament
Texas Corvette Association Car Show
El Rey Fido Coronation
Southwest Olympic Fiesta
Earth Day- Presented by City of San Antonio
Fiesta Lacrosse Invitational
Zeta Fiesta Track Meet
Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow
Fiesta Arts Fair
Fiesta de los Ninos
Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square
Fiesta's Feathered Friends
Fiesta Festival
Pop UP! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum
San Jacinto Victory Celebration
Viva Botanica
Fiesta Oyster Bake
Piñatas in the Barrio
Taste of New Orleans
This Hallowed Ground
Miss Margaret's Victorian House Tour
Chaparral Music Festival
Fiesta's Masquerade Dance Dance Dance Party
Investiture of King Antonio
All-American Canteen
Chips N' Salsa
Patriotic and Historical Ball
Fiesta POPS
Mission Reach Flotilla Festival
Valero Texas Open's 19th Hole Fiesta presented by Kickstart Mountain Dew
Sunday, April 22
Fiesta Wildflower Ride
Fiesta Women's & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament
Fiesta Flower Show
Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square
Fiesta Ole
Champagne and Diamonds Brunch
Fiesta Arts Fair
Fiesta de la Familia
Fiesta Kings Cup
Deco District Arts and Music Festival
Fredstock Music Fest
Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum
Taste of New Orleans
Miss Margaret's Victorian House Tour
Fiesta POPS
A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada
Chili Queens Chili Cook-off
The Race to Remember
Monday, April 23
SAC Multicultural Conference
Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum
Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square
Air Force at the Alamo
Miss Margaret's Victorian House Tour
Pilgrimage to the Alamo
The Texas Cavaliers River Parade
Tuesday, April 24
SAC Multicultural Conference
Children's Texas History Forum
Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square
Fiesta Especial Celebration Day
Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum
Army Day at the Alamo
Miss Margaret's Victorian House Tour
NIOSA (A Night in Old San Antonio)
Fiesta Cornyation
Fiesta in Blue
Ford Mariachi Festival
Fiesta Tech Trek
Wednesday, April 25
SAC Multicultural Conference
Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square
Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum
Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon
Fiesta San Fernando
Marines at the Alamo
Miss Margaret's Victorian House Tour
Fiesta Gartenfest
NIOSA (A Night in Old San Antonio)
TASTE of the Northside
Fiesta Cornyation
Ford Mariachi Festival
Coronation of the Queen of The Order of the Alamo
Thursday, April 26
SAC Multicultural Conference
San Antonio Cactus & Zerophyte Society Show & Sale
Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square
Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum
St. Phillip's CultureFest
Fiesta San Fernando
Navy Day at the Alamo
PACfest
Fiesta World Class Jazz Concert
Miss Margaret's Victorian House Tour
Family Fiesta
Fiesta Gartenfest
NIOSA (A Night in Old San Antonio)
Battle of Flowers Association Band Festival
Fiesta Cornyation
Ford Mariachi Festival
Comedy Explosion
Friday, April 27
Fiesta Jazz Band Festival
San Antonio Cactus & Xerophyte Society Show & Sale
Battle of Flowers Parade
Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square
Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum
Fiesta San Fernando
10th Street River Festival
Fiesta Gartenfest
NIOSA (A Night in Old San Antonio)
Dance with The King Fiesta Square Dance
Fiesta Jazz Band Festival
Battle of Flowers Parade
Saturday, April 28
Fiesta Pooch Parade
King William Fair
San Antonio Cactus & Xerophyte Society Show & Sale
Starfish Dash Run/Walk
The Circle for Life Motor Rally
Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square
Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum
Fiesta San Fernando
United Way Kids Festival
10th Street River Festival
Fiesta Flambeau Parade
Fiesta de Animales
Sunday, April 29
Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square
Fiesta Nueva
San Jose MissionFest
Pop Up! Fiesta in the Galleries exhibition at the Witte Museum
All Veterans Memorial Service
Festival De Cascarones
A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada
10th Annual Fiesta Concert
La Reina de la Feria de las Flores Reception
Praise Dance Celebration
Fiesta de Animales
