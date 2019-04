SAN ANTONIO - Over the next few days, 85,000 people will take over La Villita for A Night in Old San Antonio, or NIOSA, at La Villita.

A Night in Old San Antonio officially kicked off with Rey Feo and city leaders for four nights of live music, dancing, big crowds and more than 240 food and drink booths.

Check out the sights and sounds of opening night in the video above.

