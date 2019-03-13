Whataburger unveils 2019 Fiesta medal

SAN ANTONIO - Whataburger unveiled its 2019 Fiesta medal Wednesday at a pop-up shop at its downtown restaurant.

The medal has an orange ribbon, bright Fiesta colors and features two fan favorites – Whataburger Fancy Ketchup on one side and Whataburger Spicy Ketchup on the reverse.

Fiesta fans can spin the medal to make sure their ketchup flavor always matches their mood.

Whataburger’s medal will be available online during Fiesta season for $10.99 plus tax at shop.whataburger.com. Quantities will be limited.

