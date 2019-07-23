Find love at 'Bachelor Live on Stage' coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - It sounds like "The Bachelor" meets "The Dating Game" and it's coming to San Antonio.

One lucky local bachelor and several local ladies are getting the chance to find true love in front of a live audience during The Bachelor LIve on Stage tour.

The first impression rose, group date challenges, one-on-one dates and the final rose ceremony will all happen on stage in one evening.

The tour makes a stop at the Majestic Theatre on May 15, 2020.

Hosted by former "Bachelor" Ben Higgins, the live shows will introduce an eligible hometown bachelor to local women from the audience.

No details have been released about how the local bachelor and bachelorettes will be picked, the website simply says to "check back soon to apply."

Whether you're looking for love, or just in it for the drama -- the tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $69.50 and will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787 or in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office.

