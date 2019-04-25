Entertainment

Float Fest announces big headliners for 2019 festival

Ice Cube, Major Lazer set to perform at music festival

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

(Photo by Al Bello/BIG3/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - Float Fest announced on Thursday the headliners for this year’s music festival.

Some of the big names include Ice Cube, Major Lazer, Portugal, Gucci Mane, Kaskade and The Flaming Lips. The festival will take place on July 20 and 21.

It was moved this year from San Marcos to a private ranch in Gonzales with access to the Guadalupe River.

Float Fest combines the Texas tradition of floating and camping on the river, with live music. There will be two main stages, and sets will not overlap.

Visit the Float Fest website for more information.

