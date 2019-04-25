Float Fest announces big headliners for 2019 festival

SAN ANTONIO - Float Fest announced on Thursday the headliners for this year’s music festival.

Some of the big names include Ice Cube, Major Lazer, Portugal, Gucci Mane, Kaskade and The Flaming Lips. The festival will take place on July 20 and 21.

It was moved this year from San Marcos to a private ranch in Gonzales with access to the Guadalupe River.

Float Fest combines the Texas tradition of floating and camping on the river, with live music. There will be two main stages, and sets will not overlap.

Visit the Float Fest website for more information.

https://t.co/2dnSOoU3i8.Over! FLOAT FEST 2019 has a new home in Gonzales, TX! July 20-21! Come ready to party w/ Major Lazer, Portugal The Man, Gucci Mane, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, Big Gigantic, Ice Cube, The Flaming Lips, Grouplove, Big Boi, Jungle, St. Lucia, Houndmouth, & More! pic.twitter.com/pekm39jcuh — Float Fest (@FloatFest) April 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.