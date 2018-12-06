Need an idea for your next holiday party? Christmas tree eyebrows are a thing

If you haven't noticed, eyebrows are in. Women (and some men) spend a lot of time and money on grooming them into the perfect shape. Now, some with fashionable frons are decking their eyebrows out for the holidays.
Christmas eyebrows are the latest eyebrow trend on Instagram.
According to Marie Claire, the festive styling made its debut last year from a Youtuber and model named Taylor R., aka @taytay_xx.
Now, there are hundreds of posts with the #ChristmasTreeEyebrows hashtag.
Scroll down to see some of the pictures and vote in this poll:
Who's feeling the #christmastreeeyebrows ?? Inspired by @taytay_xx 😂 think I'll stick to what I know!! 🎄
As it's almost my favourite time of year again, I'm ready to start getting festive. Ma tree & decorations are going up this weekend, I've now built up enough jumpers & dresses to keep me kitted oot right through December, so what's left? Well, after the success of my super classy & understated "Christmas tree hair" last year. I decided to give some equally tasteful makeup a try. I present to you..."Christmas tree eyebrows"! Tell me they're no the most majestic eye framers you've ever seen in your life! The only thing is would the hair & the brows together be too much? 🎄🤔
Nose hair extensions inspired by @taytay_xx yes or no? the entire look on my YouTube channel link on the bio. Extensiones de pelo en la nariz con un toque navideño labios con escarcha y cejas estilo árbol de navidad sí o no?
