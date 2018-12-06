Need an idea for your next holiday party? Christmas tree eyebrows are a thing

If you haven't noticed, eyebrows are in. Women (and some men) spend a lot of time and money on grooming them into the perfect shape. Now, some with fashionable frons are decking their eyebrows out for the holidays.

Christmas eyebrows are the latest eyebrow trend on Instagram.

According to Marie Claire, the festive styling made its debut last year from a Youtuber and model named Taylor R., aka @taytay_xx.

Now, there are hundreds of posts with the #ChristmasTreeEyebrows hashtag.

Scroll down to see some of the pictures and vote in this poll:

