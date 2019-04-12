Fred Savage coming to San Antonio for Celebrity Fan Fest

Fred Savage is the latest addition to this summer's Celebrity Fan Fest.
Savage is probably best known for his role as Kevin Arnold in the television series, "The Wonder Years" but he has had a long, successful career as an actor, director and producer.
Other celebrities confirmed for June's comic convention include:
- Jason Momoa
- Amber Heard
- Jeremy Renner
- Paul Betteny
- Dolph Lundgren,
- Graham McTavish
- Ray Fisher
- Alexandra Shipp
- Tye Sheridan
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Robert Wuhl
- Clare Kramer
- Walter Koenig
- Joe Flanigan
- Robert Picardo
- Butch Patrick
Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14-16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.
Slideshow of celebrities scheduled to attend the 2019 Celebrity Fan Fest: