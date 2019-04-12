Fred Savage coming to San Antonio for Celebrity Fan Fest

Fred Savage is the latest addition to this summer's Celebrity Fan Fest.

Savage is probably best known for his role as Kevin Arnold in the television series, "The Wonder Years" but he has had a long, successful career as an actor, director and producer.

Other celebrities confirmed for June's comic convention include:

Jason Momoa

Amber Heard

Jeremy Renner

Paul Betteny

Dolph Lundgren,

Graham McTavish

Ray Fisher

Alexandra Shipp

Tye Sheridan

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Robert Wuhl

Clare Kramer

Walter Koenig

Joe Flanigan

Robert Picardo

Butch Patrick

Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14-16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.

