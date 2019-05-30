Free movies available for kids all summer at Santikos Theaters

SAN ANTONIO - Beat the summer heat with Santikos' free summer movie series beginning June 11.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m., the whole family can watch a free movie at Santikos Theaters.

The theater is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Santikos’ 2019 Free Summer Movies lineup will be showing at the Palladium, Casa Blanca Silverado, Mayan Palace, Embassy, Rialto, Northwest and Cibolo.

Free tickets are only available at the box office on the morning of the show.

June 11, 12 – "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"

June 18, 19 – "The Grinch"

June 25, 26 – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

July 2, 3 – "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World:

July 9, 10 – "Trolls"

July 16, 17 – "The Secret Life of Pets"

July 23, 24 – "The Lego Batman Movie"

July 30, 31 – "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies"

For more information, visit Santikos’ website.



