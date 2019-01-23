Free WINGS for 'everyone in America' if Super Bowl goes into overtime

If the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will give free wings to everyone in America.

The wing joint, which claims to be "America's largest sports bar," shared details of the exciting news Wednesday on its official Twitter account.

Buffalo Wild Wings -- or B-Dubs, as fans affectionally call it -- said it will "make available one free order of snack-sized chicken wings (either boneless or traditional) to all patrons" if the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 heads to overtime.

FREE WINGS!



If LA-New England goes to overtime, we’re giving everyone in America free wings on Feb. 18. LET’S DO THIS!



Details: https://t.co/zhwPBRGhCr pic.twitter.com/kq9pm0zLE0 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 23, 2019

The odds?

"The money line for the game going into overtime opened at +650, meaning a $100 bet would net $650 if the game goes to OT. This translates to Vegas thinking America has a good chance of winning free wings!" the company said.

Of course, there is the fine print when it comes to these sorts of promotions.

For those who want to take them up on the offer, they will have to visit any of the restaurant's U.S. locations on Feb. 18 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local (restaurant) time.

It is only available for dine-in orders, which are limited to one order per customer while supplies last and at participating restaurants.

For more information, click here to visit the website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.