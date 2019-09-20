Freebies, deals for National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Friday

FreeImages.com/Stephen J. Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO - Friday is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. It's a pretty easy holiday to celebrate, especially when many restaurants are offering deals on the day.

The following promotions come from Offers.com:

Cici’s Pizza: For one Day only (Sept. 20), get a free unlimited Kid’s Buffet with purchase of an Adult Buffet and large drink. Use this coupon. Plus, at participating locations, buy one Any Size pizza, get one 50% off with this printable coupon (valid Sept. 16 to 22) at participating locations.

Dominos: Get 3-topping pizzas for $7.99 each when you order carryout.

Doordash: This offer isn’t pizza-specific, but you can use it to save on an order from any of the 310,000 stores on DoorDash’s platform (some of which are pizza restaurants). Through Sept. 30, use code FEEDAMERICA when you place your order, and DoorDash will donate $1 to the charity Feeding America. You’ll then receive a promo code for $5 off your next order in October.

Grubhub: This $5 off deal at BJ’s Brewhouse (when you order from Grubhub) is for National Cheeseburger Day, but you don’t have to use it on a cheeseburger. Order a pepperoni pizza instead.

Hungry Howie’s: The Customer Appreciation Day promo runs through Sept. 22. Get a large cheese or pepperoni pizza for $5.55 when you order carryout online. Limit of five.

Jet’s Pizza: The Detroit-style pizza chain is offering a large pepperoni pizza for just $10.99 on Sept. 20. Valid for delivery and pick-up orders. Use coupon code PEP.

Little Caesars: The $7 Quatro Pizza features pepperoni among its toppings. It’s available between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Plus, some locations have an unofficial “secret menu item” that is only available in select locations: Pepperoni Cheese Bread. Get 10 pieces of freshly baked bread covered in cheese and pepperoni and topped with parmesan. Expect to pay $4.99 to $6 for an order.

Marco’s Pizza: Sept. 20 to 22, get a large Pepperoni Magnifico for $9.99 with promo code MAG999.

Papa John’s: Get a large one-topping pizza for $6.99 with this promo code.

Papa Murphy’s: Get 50% off online orders of $20 or more. Offer available online only at participating locations through Sept. 23. Excludes FAVES, XLNY and Friday pizza deals.

Pizza Hut: Order two or more items from the $5 Lineup and get them for just $5 each. The lineup includes a one-topping medium pizza.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.