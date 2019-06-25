From 'Jaws' to 'Midsommar,' here are the horror movies to see in theaters now

Looking for some entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of horror movies showing on the big screen in and around San Antonio.

Read on for the best horror films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

Jaws

An insatiable great white shark terrorizes the people of Amity Island. The police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the blood-thirsty beast.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '70s throwback has made a lasting impression. Newsweek's Arthur Cooper said, "'Jaws' is a grisly film, often ugly as sin, which achieves precisely what it set out to accomplish: to scare the hell out of you," while Gary Arnold of the Washington Post noted, "I don't think there's a more exciting talent at work right now than Spielberg, an authentic movie-making prodigy, and perhaps his worst problem from June 20, 1975, on will be preventing success from making a nervous or artistic wreck of him."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Santikos Embassy 14 (13707 Embassy Row) and Santikos Palladium IMAX (17703 IH 10 West) through Sunday, June 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Midsommar

A young couple travels to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown and attend its mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly descends into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Set to be released on Wednesday, July 3, "Midsommar" already has a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

"This is, in other words, a less perfectly crafted nightmare than Aster's last one. But there's a deranged integrity to its sprawl, and to the filmmaker's willingness to embrace the darkest, most unsparing aspects of human desire," according to A.A. Dowd of the AV Club, while Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt said, "The skin-pricking pleasures of 'Midsommar' aren't rational, they're instinctive: a thrilling, seasick freefall into the light."

Interested? It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes (1255 S.W. Loop 410), Regal Cielo Vista & RPX (2828 Cinema Ridge), Regal Alamo Quarry (255 E. Basse Road); and Regal Northwoods (17640 Henderson Pass) on Wednesday, July 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Hereditary

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry.

With a Tomatometer Score of 89 percent and an Audience Score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Hereditary" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release in June of 2018.

"'Hereditary' feels like an endless drawing out of that queasy, shocking, falling dream sensation, as the ground beneath the Graham family, and the viewer, crumbles," noted Andrew Whalen of Newsweek, while the Chicago Reader's Andrea Gronvall said, "Toni Collette is flawless."

It's screening at Alamo Drafthouse Park North (618 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 307) through Tuesday, July 2. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Child's Play

The story follows a mother named Karen, who gives her son Andy a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its sinister nature.

With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Child's Play" is well worth a watch. Tribune News Service's Katie Walsh said, "Who would have guessed that a 'Child's Play' film would leave us with less popcorn-rattling jump scares and more existential questions about the role of Alexa in our lives?" and RogerEbert.com's Nick Allen noted, "Nastier, more playful, and just as good if not better than the original film."

It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes (1255 S.W. Loop 410) through Monday, July 1; Santikos Embassy 14 (13707 Embassy Row) through Thursday, June 27; Regal Cielo Vista & RPX (2828 Cinema Ridge) through Thursday, June 27; and Regal Alamo Quarry (255 E. Basse Road) through Thursday, June 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

