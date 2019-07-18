George Lopez buys plane ticket, helps military member make it home for child's birth

George Lopez recently bought an airline ticket for a member of the military who couldn't afford to fly home to see the birth of his first child, Lopez said on social media.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Lopez said he met the man at an airport bar. The man told the comedian that he had to go out of his way to report before taking his leave and then would have to take a bus home because he couldn't afford another plane ticket.
Lopez included a picture of the family he said was sent to him shortly after the baby arrived.
"The look in his eyes is priceless, so I got a deal out of it," he said.
He went on in the post to urge people to acknowledge members of the military.
"Take a moment to thank them for their service, because without the brave men and women and LGBTQ we wouldn’t enjoy the freedom to agree or disagree, America has always been great," Lopez said.
Another post from Lopez Thursday showed a screenshot of a conversation between Lopez and the service member. Lopez said he posted it in response to a Fox News reporter's story about the incident that used the phrase "Lopez claims."
I was sitting at an airport bar and this young man was next to me , in between people asking for pictures I said to him " thank you for your service , where are you headed ? He said he was taking leave to be at the birth of his first child , but he didn’t think or he knew he wouldn’t make it “ cause he had to go out of his way to report and then ( I’m leaving the cities out ) and he didn’t make enough to get an airline ticket , he was gonna take the bus ( guaranteeing that he wasn’t going to make it ) so , I said “ take this and buy yourself an airline ticket “ he said “ are you serious ? And I said " NEVER " .. these pictures he sent me , to let me know he made it . If you see anyone who has served this country , take a moment to thank them for their service , because without the brave men and women and LGBTQ we wouldn’t enjoy the freedom to agree or disagree , America has always been great 👌🏽 #thebookoflopez #americasmexican ( the look in his eyes is priceless , so I got a deal out of it‼️😂😂
Good Morning #tylermccarthy of @foxnews yesterday you posted that I “ claimed “ I purchased an airline for a member of our military ( and you took time to post other stories about me without the conclusions - well my friend this is embarrassing , that young man texted me yesterday to thank me again : I not looking for a retraction - just that that thumb you use to post and drive it in you’re ass #conclusion #toma look it up #thebookoflopez 🇺🇸 make that go viral Ty Ty 😭😭
