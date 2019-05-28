George Lopez performing 4 shows in SA; tickets on sale Friday

George Lopez performs during Nashville Comedy Festival on April 21, 2018 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts)

SAN ANTONIO - George Lopez is coming to San Antonio in August and is performing four shows at the Majestic Theatre.

The king of "Why you crying?" will be at the Majestic Theatre on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10. He will perform two shows each day -- one at 7:30 p.m and another at 9 p.m.

On Friday tickets to the shows will go on sale online at ticketmaster.com, via phone at 800-982-2787 and in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office.

Tickets range from $40.50 to $100.50.

The Grammy nominated comedian and former late night television star kicked off his "The Wall World Tour" May 24 in Stockton, California.

