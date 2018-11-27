George Strait has Fort Worth on his mind

George Strait may be retired from touring, but he can be seen next year in Fort Worth.

Promoters announced the country music legend will headline a show at the new Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Nov. 22, 2019.

Tickets are set to go on sale Dec. 7.

Strait has announced other shows for next year in Las Vegas and the Houston Rodeo.

Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind? We’ll see you at @DickiesArena on Friday, November 22, 2019. Tickets on sale Friday, December 7 at 10AM CT. pic.twitter.com/2GOZpARpmo — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) November 27, 2018

